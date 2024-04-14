Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

