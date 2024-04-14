Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

