Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.49 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and $332.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.49 or 0.00019466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00056329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,703,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,681,565 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

