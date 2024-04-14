Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of TRNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 293,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Institutional Trading of Interactive Strength

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interactive Strength stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Interactive Strength as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.