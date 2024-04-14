Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.13.

IBKR opened at $110.39 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,145,479.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,106,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,989 shares of company stock worth $42,696,367. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,717,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

