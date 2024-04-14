Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces — Dividend of $0.03

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.81 million. Analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

