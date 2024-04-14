Insider Selling: Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00.

Shares of ZDC stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zedcor Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

