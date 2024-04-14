Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £144 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($60.75) per share, for a total transaction of £144 ($182.26).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.70), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,414.76).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,758 ($60.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,829.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,690.55. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,132 ($90.27). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 62 ($0.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,934.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.81) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

