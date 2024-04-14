Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.10. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 44,049 shares trading hands.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
