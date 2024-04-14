Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after buying an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $5,811,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $6,454,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

