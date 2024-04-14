Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stake Trimmed by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 21,349 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $686.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

