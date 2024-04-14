Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Stock Position Decreased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $248,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

XBAP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

