Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 655 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:IP opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

