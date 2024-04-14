Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 555,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,385,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

