Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.