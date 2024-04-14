Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

