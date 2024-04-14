Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

