Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

