Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -228.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

