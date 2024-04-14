Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NARI opened at $40.78 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,359.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 132.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

