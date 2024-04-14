Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVE

Identiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.29. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Identiv by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.