iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at C$81.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

