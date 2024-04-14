Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE:H opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

