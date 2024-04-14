Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.19

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and traded as low as $17.96. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 3,415 shares changing hands.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
