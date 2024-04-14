Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

