Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $175.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

