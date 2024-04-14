Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 5.2 %

INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

