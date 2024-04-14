Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $332.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

