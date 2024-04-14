Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,153 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 799.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $243.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

