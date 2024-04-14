Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average is $260.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.