Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,547,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,737,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

