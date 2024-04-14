Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 252,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3264 dividend. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.