Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $82.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,468,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPLG stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.