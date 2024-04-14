Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.