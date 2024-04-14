Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

