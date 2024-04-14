Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

BATS:IFRA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

