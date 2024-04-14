Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

