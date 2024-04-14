Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.4 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 0.91. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,335 shares of company stock worth $8,452,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

