Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIMS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,208 in the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 991,959 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 423,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

