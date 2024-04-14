Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current year.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
