Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $149.62 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.62 million and approximately $212,203.34 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00006413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0842329 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,316.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

