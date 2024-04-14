Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.15 million and $185,888.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00006324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011042 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00016142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,478.06 or 0.99873872 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0842329 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,316.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

