Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 384,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,021. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.62. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

