Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.