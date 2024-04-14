Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCAT. Guggenheim upgraded Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 519,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

