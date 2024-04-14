Head-To-Head Survey: United Homes Group (UHG) versus The Competition

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare United Homes Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s peers have a beta of 2.64, indicating that their average stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -30.05 United Homes Group Competitors $6.18 billion $763.65 million 8.01

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Homes Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.10% 15.39% 11.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Homes Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 349 1713 1577 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 11.58%. Given United Homes Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

United Homes Group peers beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Homes Group

UHG is a publicly traded residential builder headquartered in Columbia, SC. The company focuses on southeastern markets with 63 current active communities in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. UHG employs a land-light operating strategy with a focus on the design, construction and sale of entry-level, first move up and second move up single-family houses. UHG currently designs, builds and sells detached single-family homes, and, to a lesser extent, attached single-family homes, including duplex homes and town homes in three major market regions in South Carolina: Midlands, Upstate, and Coastal, and also has a presence in Georgia and North Carolina. UHG seeks to operate its homebuilding business in high-growth markets, with substantial in-migrations and employment growth. Under its land-light lot operating strategy, UHG controls its supply of finished building lots through lot purchase agreements with third parties including its Land Development Affiliates, which provide UHG with the right to purchase finished lots after they have been developed by the applicable third party. This land-light operating strategy provides UHG with the ability to amass a pipeline of lots without the same risks associated with acquiring and developing raw land. As UHG reviews potential geographic markets into which it could expand its homebuilding business, either organically or through strategic acquisitions, it intends to focus on selecting markets with positive population and employment growth trends, favorable migration patterns, attractive housing affordability, low state and local income taxes, and desirable lifestyle and weather characteristics.

