Head-To-Head Comparison: Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) versus Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Sompo and Eagle Point Credit are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sompo and Eagle Point Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.10 billion 0.62 $674.56 million $1.32 8.00 Eagle Point Credit $139.07 million 3.96 $118.75 million $1.78 5.62

Profitability

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sompo and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 7.82% 16.50% 2.64% Eagle Point Credit 84.05% 14.27% 10.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sompo and Eagle Point Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Sompo.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Sompo pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Sompo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

