Harry Morgan Buys 128 Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morgan purchased 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £263.68 ($333.73).

Henderson Opportunities Stock Up 2.0 %

LON:HOT opened at GBX 207 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 1.22. Henderson Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 217 ($2.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 826.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Henderson Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Henderson Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,190.48%.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

