Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Harrow Health has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $28.25.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

