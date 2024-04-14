Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after acquiring an additional 702,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. 3,551,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

